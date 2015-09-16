Blue Persuasion is the first of a Signature Series by BUDS Pasco, an indoor hydroponic farm in Washington. It is an indica-dominant hybrid strain composed of Blueberry, Northern Lights, and White Widow genetics. From Blueberry, Blue Persuasion inherits sweet berry flavors, relaxing and long-lasting euphoria, and a high THC potential. Its Northern Lights parent is cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth, while White Widow contributes a tendency for heavy resin production and balanced hybrid effects. With a THC content that can stretch to 26%, Blue Persuasion is best saved for late night relaxation and introspection.