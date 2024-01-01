stock photo similar to Blue Spring Cookies
Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 27.25%CBD

Blue Spring Cookies

Blue Spring Cookies is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pillars Of Cake and GSC. Blue Spring Cookies is 27.25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Trulieve, the average price of Blue Spring Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Spring Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Spring Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Spring Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Spring Cookies products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Spring Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Blue Spring Cookies strain genetics

Strain parent
Gsc
GSC
parent
Blue Spring Cookies
BSC
Blue Spring Cookies