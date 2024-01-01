Blue Spring Cookies
Blue Spring Cookies is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pillars Of Cake and GSC. Blue Spring Cookies is 27.25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Trulieve, the average price of Blue Spring Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Spring Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Spring Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
