Hybrid

3.9 13 reviews

Blue Thai by Dinafem Seeds is a hybrid strain from the Netherlands that crosses Blueberry and Thai Skunk. This fruity, mold-resistant strain offers the best results when grown outdoors, but also performs well indoors and finishes flowering after 8 weeks.

Reviews

13

Avatar for blaqhippiejesus
Member since 2015
If you like light, mild hybrids, Blue Thai is the strain for you. Well-balanced and pretty middle of the road, this strain doesn't favor one effect over another. The mental component was clear-headed and present; awake and engaged. Physically, Blue Thai provided a light buzz without being heavy or...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mta985
Member since 2016
Just what I need out of a strain. A mild body buzz with a good head high. One of my favorites it will be a staple in my household.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hazedH
Member since 2016
Great taste and seems to provide the right balance of feeling relax while being able to continue daily task
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for riotcb
Member since 2016
I would call this a 90's strain. What do I mean by that? Everything is suddenly radical and you get an urge to play some N64 and listen to 182. A fantastic strain for chill nights in with some friends, or a day of solo relaxation. 10/10
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lost69
Member since 2016
Wow this strain surprised me. Very 50/50 hybrid but not a racy high. I love my indicas usually but this will be added to my list. Would be perfect For gaming, movies, painting and enjoying in social situations. Found it fairly strong as my tolerance is pretty high.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Thai

