Blue Thai by Dinafem Seeds is a hybrid strain from the Netherlands that crosses Blueberry and Thai Skunk. This fruity, mold-resistant strain offers the best results when grown outdoors, but also performs well indoors and finishes flowering after 8 weeks.
