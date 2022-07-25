Buy Blue Walker weed near you
Blue Walker potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Walker is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skywalker and Blue Dream. The effects of this strain are believed to be energizing, uplifting and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Walker, before, let us know and leave a review. Blue Walker has 22% THC and up to 4% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene, creating a blueberry-rich nose with earthy and pine notes that taste smooth and sweet when smoked. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for help mitigating depression and ADHD. The original breeder of Blue Walker is unknown.
