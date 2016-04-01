ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blueberry AK
Hybrid

Blueberry AK

aka Blue AK-47, Blueberry AK-47

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Blueberry AK
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right.  Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Blueberry AK

