Blueberry Clementine
Blueberry Clementine effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Clementine potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Clementine is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Clementine. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet berries and citrus. Smoking Blueberry Clementine provides a cerebral high that may act as a mood-booster. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.
Blueberry Clementine sensations
Blueberry Clementine helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
