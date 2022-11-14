Blueberry Cruffin
Blueberry Cruffin effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Cruffin potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Cruffin is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue sherbert and Zkittlez. Bred by Backpackboyz group, Blueberry Cruffin is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Cruffin effects make them feel hungry, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Cruffin when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blueberry Cruffin features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, apple and fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cruffin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Cruffin sensations
Blueberry Cruffin helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
