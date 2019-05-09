ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Hashplant
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry Hashplant
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Blueberry Hashplant

Blueberry Hashplant

A Bodhi Seeds creation, Blueberry Hashplant crosses Blue Dream with Hash Plant. The result is a bigger, bushier plant with an increased resin production and new aroma. Blueberry Hashplant has a fruity blueberry scent in addition to a spicy hash flavor. For Blue Dream fans who want a more potent and spicier take, give Blueberry Hashplant a try.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for MartinR53
Member since 2018
Very sticky, bright green, a lot of red hairs. Smells extremely tart, and of hops after grinding with a definite fruit undertone. Taste is very light, with a slight fruit flavor and hints of earth. Very smooth come up, made me extremely chatty and extra-interested in everything. Very good for anxiet...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review

Find Blueberry Hashplant nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Hashplant nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blueberry Hashplant

Products with Blueberry Hashplant

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Hashplant nearby.

Most popular in