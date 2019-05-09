A Bodhi Seeds creation, Blueberry Hashplant crosses Blue Dream with Hash Plant. The result is a bigger, bushier plant with an increased resin production and new aroma. Blueberry Hashplant has a fruity blueberry scent in addition to a spicy hash flavor. For Blue Dream fans who want a more potent and spicier take, give Blueberry Hashplant a try.
