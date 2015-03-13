ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 16 reviews

Blueberry Lambsbread

aka Blueberry Lamb's Breath, Blue Lambsbread, Blue Lamb's Breath

Blueberry Lambsbread

Blueberry Lambsbread is an uplifting hybrid strain that folds together genetics from Jamaican Lamb’s Bread and Blueberry. Invigorating, creative effects are lightly anchored by mellow relaxation, making Blueberry Lambsbread a good choice for day or evening use. Earthy and woody notes mingle with a sweet berry aroma passed down from its Blueberry parent. 

Lineage

Lamb's Bread
Blueberry
Blueberry Lambsbread

