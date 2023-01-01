Blueberry Mac
Blueberry Mac is a sweet tooth indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Blueberry Zkittlez x MAC bred in collaboration between Maven Genetics and Happy Dreams Genetics. This fragrant combination makes for an extremely flavorful and potent plant, with a blizzard of trichomes over green and purple buds sprouting thick russet hairs. Blueberry Mac gives off a strong sugary scent, with berry, earth, and creamy notes that come on strong in the inhale. It zaps pain and anxiety, and will also inspire the munchies and soothe nausea for those dealing with appetite loss while lifting spirits. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
