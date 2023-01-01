stock photo similar to Blueberry Syrup
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23.5%CBD

Blueberry Syrup

Blueberry Syrup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Cherry Pie Kush. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Blueberry Syrup is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Syrup’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Syrup

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Syrup products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Syrup near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight