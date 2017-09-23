ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cherry Pie Kush
Hybrid

4.2 20 reviews

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush

Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it’s a product of Cookie Fam’s famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.

Avatar for Hiphop33
Member since 2016
Favorite strain to grow so far... Very easy all around. Yields great!! Smells, looks, and taste fantastic!! Easy to prune and trim. Gorrilla glue 4 is the only plant I have seen that is as healthy looking and still super chronic... Usually herb this good is very delicate or finicky. Not the highest ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jellybean213
Member since 2015
This'll knock your socks off if you don't watch it so plan accordingly for the day. My high pain days operate around a 12, so this dropped it down to about a seven which is Definitely more manageable. A smooth smoke, no choking, nice flavor. Consider adding this to your nighttime routine if you don'...
SleepyTingly
Avatar for skorka710
Member since 2016
So dank! Love this strain I just picked up a 1/4 and my god. So sweet tasting and smelling. Very good couch lock and mind eraser!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for disasterplan120410
Member since 2016
This little lady is a true beaut! The buds are dense and easy to break down by hand. The effects come on quickly and without warning. Smokes and tastes amazing! CYK will not disappoint!
Sleepy
Avatar for XMacX
Member since 2014
Cherry Pie Kush is a nice exotic strain that offers a relaxing high. I had very little to no anxiety after smoking this strain and had no problems dealing with being paranoid either.
FocusedRelaxed
Lineage

SFV OG
Durban Poison
Cherry Pie Kush
Aymi
