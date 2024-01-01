stock photo similar to BlueMeanies
BlueMeanies
aka Blue Meanies
write a review
BlueMeanies, also written as Blue Meanies, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Dungeon of Dank Genetics by crossing Chem Cookies (GMO cut) x Platinum Blue Breath. It smells like bad breath in the best way, with savory truffle terps and touches of onion and garlic. It likes to stretch, and grows into lush, deep violet buds with green highlights and ample frosty trichomes that up its THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed BlueMeanies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to BlueMeaniesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop BlueMeanies products near you
Similar to BlueMeanies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—