Blues Brothers
Blues Brothers is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk #1 and Blueberry. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Blues Brothers has a strong and uplifting effect that can inspire creativity and laughter. It’s a great strain for socializing or enjoying music and comedy. Blues Brothers is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blues Brothers effects include feeling happy, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blues Brothers when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Jim Belushi’s Farm, Blues Brothers features flavors like berry, citrus, and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a lemony and sweet aroma. The average price of Blues Brothers typically ranges from $30-$45 per eighth. Blues Brothers is also known as Delta Dream, a name given by Southern Sky Brands who grow this strain exclusively in Mississippi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blues Brothers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
