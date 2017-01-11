Blurple, also known as Blue Dream Purple, is a balanced hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Mendocino Purps. Its effects position themselves cerebrally at first, with gentle body relaxation that keeps you feeling light and free of tension. Drawing from both sides of the family, Blurple carries a sweet, dessert-like berry and grape aroma that comes to life on the inhale. This strain earns its name as bluish purple hues swirl throughout Blurple’s green buds.