ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blurple
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blurple

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 37 reviews

Blurple

aka Blue Dream Purple

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Blurple

Blurple, also known as Blue Dream Purple, is a balanced hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Mendocino Purps. Its effects position themselves cerebrally at first, with gentle body relaxation that keeps you feeling light and free of tension. Drawing from both sides of the family, Blurple carries a sweet, dessert-like berry and grape aroma that comes to life on the inhale. This strain earns its name as bluish purple hues swirl throughout Blurple’s green buds.

Effects

Show all

24 people reported 144 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 33%
Focused 29%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 25%
Nausea 20%
Pain 20%
Depression 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

write a review

Find Blurple nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blurple nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blurple

Products with Blurple

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blurple nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More

Most popular in