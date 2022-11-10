Bombsicle
Bombsicle effects are mostly energizing.
Bombsicle is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Bombsicle - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Bombsicle sensations
Bombsicle helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
