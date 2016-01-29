Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
65
Find Boss Hogg nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Boss Hogg nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Boss Hogg
Hang tight. We're looking for Boss Hogg nearby.