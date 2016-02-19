ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Brainstorm Haze was first bred by Delta 9 Labs after an extensive search through Thailand for just the right strains. A cross between a Thai landrace and Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47), this strain takes a little effort to grow and has a long flowering time of 10-12 weeks, but it typically returns large buds and high yields. These plants can be grown indoors or outdoors in warm climates. The flowers have the fruity and floral characteristics Haze strains are known for and the buds tend to be denser than average when it comes to sativas. Brainstorm Haze produces a clear, upbeat high that takes a little bit to kick in, but pays off well for Haze lovers.

34 people reported 278 effects
Euphoric 67%
Happy 67%
Creative 61%
Uplifted 55%
Focused 47%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 26%
Pain 26%
Nausea 20%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 17%
Dizzy 14%
Headache 11%

Vash92
Member since 2012
Its a very clearheaded high... Now don't get me wrong, I enjoy a clear headed high, but this high is soo clear that you almost dont even feel high. It does put you in a good mood, once again... VERY functional. You can wake and bake with this strain, put some eye drops in, and function just fine...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
jpinheiro93
Member since 2011
A pure Thai Haze mother fertilized by their Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47) produces pot that feels almost electric, with a distinct Hazy flavor and heart-racing power that makes you want to get outside and complete some tasks—a wonderful daytime weed. Great haze test with a soaring high th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
BostonBudMK
Member since 2014
Great bud. It takes a little while to kick in. But when it does it's amazing. Perfect sativa. Great moods all around.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
rebekah
Member since 2014
This strain does not disappoint It is great .... I love hazes and this is right up there with super silver. It's hard to find but its amazing when you can get some of this epic strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
fuckweasel148
Member since 2014
Pleasant smell, really hard to break down with my fingers, some orange hairs. It made me itchy for some reason. I did enjoy the high, very giggly. I couldn't stop laughing. There was definitely some degree of euphoria present, also somewhat relaxing. But the duration was very, very short, only three...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
