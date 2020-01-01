ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Breakout
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Breakout
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Breakout

Breakout

Breakout brings a diesel fuel aroma alongside sweet and fruity notes, making for a downright delicious strain from the Gage Green Group. Bred by crossing Blue Diesel with Joseph OG, Breakout produces sticky lime green buds with a powerful nose and quality bag appeal. The high will put you in a total state of bliss where you can’t be bothered.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Breakout nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Breakout nearby.

Products with Breakout

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Breakout nearby.