Breakout brings a diesel fuel aroma alongside sweet and fruity notes, making for a downright delicious strain from the Gage Green Group. Bred by crossing Blue Diesel with Joseph OG, Breakout produces sticky lime green buds with a powerful nose and quality bag appeal. The high will put you in a total state of bliss where you can’t be bothered.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Breakout nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Breakout nearby.
Products with Breakout
Hang tight. We're looking for Breakout nearby.