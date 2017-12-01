ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bright Fire
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Bright Fire
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 4 reviews

Bright Fire

Bright Fire

Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Bright Fire nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bright Fire nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Bright Fire

Products with Bright Fire

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bright Fire nearby.

Most popular in