Bubba Hash by Ace Seeds is a stout indica-dominant cross of famous and familiar genetics. This strain’s spear-like colas and dense morphology make it ideal for indoor growers with limited space. A cross between Katsu Bubba and Hash Plant, this pungent strain offers consumers a unique bouquet of hash, coffee, and petrichor alongside notes of skunk and fuel. Bubba Hash has surprisingly clear mental effects while smoothing out anxiety, pain, and restlessness. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Katsu Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Bubba Hash

