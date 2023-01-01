HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Bubba's Sister
Bubba’s Sis (aka Bubba's Sister) is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chem Sister with Bubba Kush. This strain puts out bit ol’ buds that smell like kush and chem. Bubba’s Sis produces a long-lasting high that will put your head into outer space.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubba's Sister
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubba's Sister strain effects
Bubba's Sister strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubba's Sister products near you
Similar to Bubba's Sister near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—