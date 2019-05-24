A tasty strain from Bomb Seeds, Bubble Bomb crosses the prized Cannabis Cup-winning Bubblegum with their famous original, THC Bomb. Expect sugary sweet smells and flavors with a bubblegum tang. Its high potency comes from THC Bomb, leaving consumers in a euphoric haze with a long-lasting buzz.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find Bubble Bomb nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubble Bomb nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Bubble Bomb
Hang tight. We're looking for Bubble Bomb nearby.