Hybrid

4.1 169 reviews

Bubbleberry

Bubbleberry

Bubbleberry is a treat for all cannabis consumers. Combining the sweet, floral taste and aroma of Bubble Gum with the all-star fruity skunkiness of Blueberry, this strain has depth while remaining immensely palatable. Enjoy this strain anytime, day or night, but understand that this strain’s pungent aroma will turn heads from far away. 

Happy 65%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 36%
Relaxed 35%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 32%
Pain 30%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

169

Bubble Gum
Blueberry
Bubbleberry
Dream Police
Most popular in