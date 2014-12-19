ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dream Police
Hybrid

Dream Police is a balanced hybrid crossed between Dreamy Bubbles (Bubbleberry x Afghani) and AK-47. These sizeable buds offer a pungent, distinct aroma that deliver active effects with a quick onset, providing long-lasting pain and stress relief. This stable plant is viable for beginning growers, successful both indoors and outdoors with a flowering time around 60 days.

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubbleberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
