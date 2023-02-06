Bubblegum Breath effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Bubblegum Breath is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, hungry, and creative. Bubblegum Breath has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubblegum Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubblegum Breath
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubblegum Breath strain effects
Bubblegum Breath strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubblegum Breath products near you
Similar to Bubblegum Breath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—