HybridTHC 20%CBD

Bubblegum Cake

aka Bubble Gum Cake

Bubblegum Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jaffa Cake and Bubblegum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bubblegum Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West Cannabis Company, the average price of Bubblegum Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bubblegum Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



