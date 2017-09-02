ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Bugatti OG
4.6 51 reviews

Bugatti OG

aka Bugatti, Bugatti OG Kush

Bugatti OG

Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.

Relaxed 74%
Euphoric 59%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 37%
Hungry 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 25%
Migraines 22%
Eye pressure 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

OG Kush
Bugatti OG

