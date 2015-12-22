Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.
