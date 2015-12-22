ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 24 reviews

Butterscotch

Butterscotch

Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.

Member since 2010
When I opened the bag, I was surprised to actually smell a faint aroma of butterscotch. The buds are somewhat dense and covered in trichomes. The high is very relaxing and a great sleep-inducer. Classical indica mind-calmer as well, which is great for those who are prone to monkey-mindedness and nee...
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for thsizzle
Member since 2015
there are 2 distinct phenos one as shown in my pic(profile pic) leans to the indica side and is a deep purple with a kushy smell the other is a stunning sativa that stays green with purple tips on top colas and absolutely frosted in white crystals with a super pungent sour citrus almost pineapple sm...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for badangel00013
Member since 2016
Does it smell like butterscotch? Not really, taste? No, but does has a nice terpene flavour. What I can say is it does relax you in body but also keeps your mind quite focused and engaged, very social and MUNCHIES are strong with this one, It's not highly sedative but you do feel quite enough ...
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RonsHigh
Member since 2016
Picked up this babes today. Dayum! She's tasty. Moderate high and munch. Love the way it smokes. 4/5!
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Georgiagisele
Member since 2016
I’m a daily, mostly evening, indica smoker who struggles with a lot of insomnia. Sadly, very few heavy indica strains do the job. Partially due to consumption and my tendency to primarily smoke only indica varieties. Butterscotch was a very different experience. It can can get overwhelming quickly....
RelaxedSleepyTingly
