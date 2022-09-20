Cake Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Cake Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Cake Breath is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, uplifted, and energetic. Cake Breath has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cake Breath sensations
Cake Breath helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
