Hybrid

4.6 97 reviews

Sour Lemon OG

aka Sour Lemon

Sour Lemon OG

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon OG develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period.

Effects

Happy 58%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 41%
Energetic 39%
Depression 30%
Stress 28%
Headaches 19%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
California Sour
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Strain
Sour Lemon OG

Most popular in