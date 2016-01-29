Caramella is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain recommended for late nights out with friends as it provides an uplifting and social high. This robust strain produces long colas, deep green leaves, and sticky resin scattered around the plant like fairy dust. This easy-to-grow indica finishes flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.
