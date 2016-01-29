ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 7 reviews

Caramella

Caramella

Caramella is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain recommended for late nights out with friends as it provides an uplifting and social high. This robust strain produces long colas, deep green leaves, and sticky resin scattered around the plant like fairy dust. This easy-to-grow indica finishes flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.

this strain makes me horny
feelings
Aroused
This indica helps me well with my anxiety and intrusive thoughts. Definitely gives you a mellow feeling, even tends to make me a little sleepy if I use enough. Definitely a nighttime strain, for me.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Gets me high for a short period of time. Hard to move but fine during sex. Gives me some giggles and makes me eat a giant burrito at once. Then I was pressed towards the couch and felt it suitable for a movie.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungrySleepy
Picked 3.5g from my local dealer, it has a spicy/pine smell, smooth smoke with a strong head high, suuuper stoned.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

Strain
Caramella
Strain child
White Caramel Cookie
child

