Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Carmel Cough is a hybrid cross between The Cough and Ms. Universe #10. The high is creative and thought-provoking, making it a great choice for an open-ended afternoon with good company. However, beware of its potency—The Cough is a powerhouse of a strain that celebrates Haze genetics, and its strength is passed down to Carmel Cough
