Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Carmel Cough

Carmel Cough

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Carmel Cough is a hybrid cross between The Cough and Ms. Universe #10. The high is creative and thought-provoking, making it a great choice for an open-ended afternoon with good company. However, beware of its potency—The Cough is a powerhouse of a strain that celebrates Haze genetics, and its strength is passed down to Carmel Cough

Reviews

1

loosejoint
Member since 2015
Carmel Cough, one of the best sativa dominant hybrid strains I've had this year and a good while.It's sweet berry woodsy taste make you look at the joint and say "dang that taste good" white your head is uplifted in to a state of focused euphoria. The more you toke the higher you get, the less pai...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Ms. Universe
parent
Second strain parent
The Cough
parent
Strain
Carmel Cough

