Hybrid

4.3 172 reviews

Cataract Kush

Cataract Kush

This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.

The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!

121 people reported 1028 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 52%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 50%
Pain 47%
Insomnia 38%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Grenouille
Member since 2011
Super dense buds, often with some purple/grey/blue coloration, thick stems and opaque, white trichomes. Smell is classic indica - earthy and dank with an animalic note, yet there's a strong sweet/minty/spicy aspect that seems to really carry. The vapor from this one is thick, sweet and permeating. O...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
medicalguy62
Member since 2016
This is some crystal covered, purple-tinted bud. The dispensary sells it as a pure indica. It has a sweet, grape-dominant flavor profile. While I consider myself a sativa-guy, I certainly appreciate a good indica for before bed or to have while kicking back with some friends. This is a strain that h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
MrStash420
Member since 2014
This shit would get Willie Nelson stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
TokerInebrius
Member since 2015
A dreamy, happy head change that left my body stranded on the couch watching king fu movies for a while.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Beelzedub
Member since 2014
Oh dear, where to begin. This strain I acquired first in Arizona @ AZ Natural Selections (Excellent Dispensary BTW). purchased an oil cartridge. It was a distinct kind of earthy and a little pine. At first it was a mediocre kind of high. I proceeded to indulge in a little more. I feel honky dory. So...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
