This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.
The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
172
Grenouille
medicalguy62
MrStash420
TokerInebrius
Beelzedub
Find Cataract Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cataract Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Cataract Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Cataract Kush nearby.