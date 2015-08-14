ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Home
  Strains
  CBD Kush
Hybrid

4.3 55 reviews

CBD Kush

aka Kush CBD

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

CBD Kush

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 347 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 63%
Focused 42%
Uplifted 34%
Euphoric 23%
Pain 57%
Stress 52%
Anxiety 47%
Inflammation 44%
Depression 36%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

55

Similar strains

Photos

User uploaded image of CBD Kush
User uploaded image of CBD Kush
User uploaded image of CBD Kush
User uploaded image of CBD Kush
User uploaded image of CBD Kush

Lineage

Strain parent
Kandy Kush
parent
Strain
CBD Kush

Show all

New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More
