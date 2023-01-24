Champion City Chocolate
Champion City Chocolate effects are mostly calming.
Champion City Chocolate is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Champion City Chocolate - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Champion City Chocolate strain effects
Champion City Chocolate strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
