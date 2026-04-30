Cheddar Cheeze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheddar Cheeze.
Cheddar Cheeze strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Cheddar Cheeze strain flavors
Cheddar Cheeze strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cheddar Cheeze reviews
J........s
April 30, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I got this in a preroll from Dragonfly, and before I smoked it I felt like a zombie with all these allergies going on. This joint gave me life. Instead of laying on the couch when my grandson left I ended up doing chores. When I'm relaxed I do chores (must be that helping with OCD and ADD) Highly recommend this one.
g........y
April 17, 2026
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Beautiful thick compact buds coated in crystals. Three good size hits had me feeling really good. Powerful head high , and I felt my body relax as well. This is a great night time strain to help you wind down and just completely chill. If you’re new to smoking, go easy because it’s 29.91 % THC . Will definitely buy more in the future.
q........8
April 25, 2026
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sweet but funky smelling nugs , best bud I’ve had in quite some time . Orange super dense nugs , it’s hard to resist opening the jar just to sniff it
B........9
March 14, 2026
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain was wonderfully calming, which made it significantly easier to sit without the instinctive/intrinsic need to bounce my leg. It felt like silence hugged my muscles. I also enjoyed how focused I felt, carrying out pre-determined and improvisational tasks with a groovy/zen-like fluency. that being said, I would say that this effect might affect us all differently. balance and dexterity and all that. oh, and I get tingly on my nose with this one. I mentioned "anxious" as a potential feeling. I did feel this way, but after I did a better job with my pacing, it was easily managed. The emotional bandwidth that was restored surely outweighed any anxiety felt.
n........i
February 11, 2026
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Cheddar Cheeze sits in that narrow space between hard funk and sweet fruit. The aroma is sharp and pungent, leaning into cheese, ammonia, and musk, but balanced by subtle tropical notes like mango and berry. On the palate it smokes smooth and velvety, with creamy herbal cheese, a bit of spice and diesel, a nutty finish, and a dank, fruity exhale. The effects are heavy and physical, settling into a numb, relaxed body high with mild couch lock, while still keeping enough mental lift to feel light, happy, and a little creative before tapering into sedation.
m........6
April 3, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Makes you focused, relaxed, and creative. Good for anxiety.
n........0
March 16, 2026
Focused
Relaxed
tastes chunky and feels like it. very chill. def an indica af. good vibes
h........5
January 22, 2026
Relaxed
Rosin hits surprisingly hard, pepper-forward, cheese, plus with something I can't really define. Nice chest upper body buzz, extended into chin. Also hits the eyes. Feels like the indica dominant it is, a nice change from some of the stuff labeled indica these days (which this was). I have a pretty serious tolerance from medical use of concentrates over the last 3+ years, and this cut through it a lot faster than usual. No reason it should have, other than the strain. I've had rosin from this PNW dispensary brand half a dozen times without coming close to this.