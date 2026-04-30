This strain was wonderfully calming, which made it significantly easier to sit without the instinctive/intrinsic need to bounce my leg. It felt like silence hugged my muscles. I also enjoyed how focused I felt, carrying out pre-determined and improvisational tasks with a groovy/zen-like fluency. that being said, I would say that this effect might affect us all differently. balance and dexterity and all that. oh, and I get tingly on my nose with this one. I mentioned "anxious" as a potential feeling. I did feel this way, but after I did a better job with my pacing, it was easily managed. The emotional bandwidth that was restored surely outweighed any anxiety felt.

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