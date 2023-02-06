Cheese and Chong effects are mostly energizing.
no flavors reported yet
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cheese and Chong, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cheese and Chong
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cheese and Chong strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cheese and Chong products near you
Similar to Cheese and Chong near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—