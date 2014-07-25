ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Cheese by GreenLabel Seeds is a sour-smelling hybrid that crosses a potent OG Skunk #1 with the resinous indica Afghani. Together, these two parent a powerfully euphoric strain with a funky aroma somewhat similar to that of cheese. OG Cheese’s dreamy, intoxicating buzz makes it a popular strain for recreational consumers, but commercial growers also cherish this strain for its short flowering cycle and heavy yields. Indoors, OG Cheese finishes flowering in 50 to 60 days while outdoor plants are ready to harvest by mid-October.

Relaxed 68%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 31%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 19%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?

