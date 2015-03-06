ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 62 reviews

Cheese Candy

Cheese Candy

Cheese Candy by Delicious Seeds is the hybrid lovechild of Cheese and Caramelo, a combination of parent strains that results in an unusual fusion of sweet candy and sharp cheese flavors. The sweet and sour aroma is accented by flowery, fruity flavors which usher in Cheese Candy's deeply relaxing characteristics. Its long, slender buds are wrapped in fiery orange hairs that stand in vibrant contrast to this hybrid's sage green hues.

Relaxed 80%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 40%
Pain 37%
Depression 35%
Lack of appetite 35%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 30%
Dry mouth 27%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Caramelo
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheese Candy

