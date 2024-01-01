stock photo similar to Chem 51
Chem 51
write a review
Chem 51 is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Chem 51 is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Chem 51 is a cross of Chem D x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Chem 51 so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem 51Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem 51 products near you
Similar to Chem 51 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—