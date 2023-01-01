Chem Chillz
aka Chem Chills
Chem Chillz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Chillz. This strain is a creation of Kind Tree Cannabis, a brand known for producing exceptional small-batch cannabis. Chem Chillz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Chillz effects include relaxed, blissful, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Chillz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Chem Chillz features flavors like skunky, sweet, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chem Chillz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chem Chillz is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and blissful. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Chillz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
