Chem De Menthe
Chem De Menthe effects are mostly calming.
Chem De Menthe is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chem De Menthe - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Chem De Menthe strain effects
Chem De Menthe strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
