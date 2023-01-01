Chem Fuego
Chem Fuego is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel, Headband, and Chem Dawg. This strain is a flower product from Smyth Cannabis Co., a brand that offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more. Chem Fuego is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Fuego effects include uplifting, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Fuego when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and pain. Bred by Smyth Cannabis Co., Chem Fuego features flavors like skunk, earth, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Fuego typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chem Fuego is an invigorating sativa-dominant hybrid that smells and tastes like a sour fuel. It has a pungent aroma with hints of citrus and diesel. It produces a clear and strong high that can also induce giggles and hunger. Chem Fuego is a great strain for enjoying a more creative experience or boosting your mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Fuego, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
