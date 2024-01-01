Chem Squeezy
Chem Squeezy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemodo and Lemon Squeeze. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chem Squeezy, also known as Chem Squeeze, is a creation by FreeWorld Genetics, a Boulder-based breeder that specializes in Chemdog crosses. Chem Squeezy is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Squeezy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Squeezy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Chem Squeezy features flavors like pungent, lemon, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Squeezy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chem Squeezy can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chem Squeezy might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Squeezy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chem Squeezy strain effects
