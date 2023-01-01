HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Chem Z
aka Top Dawg
write a review
Chem Z, also called Top Dawg, is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Chemdog x (Zkittles x Sour Dawg). Chem Z is complex, with a nose of sweet coffee, astringent gas, and fruity funk. Expect creative, uplifted, and relaxed effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem ZOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem Z products near you
Similar to Chem Z near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—