Chemex is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between 91 Chemdog, GSC, and Tropicana Cookies #1. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Chemex, also known as Chemex Sativa, is a creation by Cresco, a cannabis company that operates in multiple states and offers premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Chemex is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemex effects include feeling energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemex when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and pain. Bred by Cresco, Chemex features flavors like hops, citrus, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chemex typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chemex can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and uplifting sativa that can help you feel energetic and creative, Chemex might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemex, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Chemex strain effects

Chemex strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    100% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

