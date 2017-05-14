Chemnesia has been dubbed one of the most powerful strains in Illinois by its breeder, Bedford Grow. This genetic synthesis of Amnesia Sour Diesel and I-95 offers consumers invigorating mental and physical effects that help combat fatigue, depression, and inflammation. The potent strain can also promote focus and creativity in the proper dose. Emitting a pleasant aroma of citrus and fuel, Chemnesia’s terpene and cannabinoid profile make for a quality sativa-dominant hybrid.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
TheManOnDaMoon
chicagopatient
Prokaryote
Woap
THCritique
Find Chemnesia nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chemnesia nearby.
Products with Chemnesia
Hang tight. We're looking for Chemnesia nearby.