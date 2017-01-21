Four Cups is the resinous union of four different Cannabis Cup winners: Jack Herer, Sensi Star, Cherry AK-47, and Blueberry. This wild hybrid blend offers effects for every situation, including physical relaxation, a dissociative hazy mental state, and significant mood elevation. The melange of effects is second only to the fruit salad of different flavors inside this strain, exhibiting notes of gas, berry, forest floor, and stone fruit. Four Cups is certain to challenge your endocannabinoid system with the sheer genetic diversity packed into a single flower.