Cherry Bubblegum
Cherry Bubblegum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Bubblegum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Bubblegum, also known as Cherry Bubblegum Pie, is a creation by Hytek, a cannabis company that operates in Michigan and offers premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Cherry Bubblegum is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Bubblegum effects include feeling happy, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Bubblegum when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Hytek, Cherry Bubblegum features flavors like sweet, flowery, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Bubblegum typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Bubblegum can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or seeds. If you’re looking for a sweet and potent hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry, Cherry Bubblegum might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Bubblegum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry BubblegumOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Bubblegum products near you
Similar to Cherry Bubblegum near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—